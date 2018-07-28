Saturday 28th July, 2018

Elections scheduled for September 16 Yesterday, Pan Trinbago Inc announced that it will be convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Tuesday, August 21, at the Communication Workers Union Hall, 146 Henry Street, Port-of-...

Court orders CoP to grant athlete gun licence National sports shooter Robert Auerbach has won his lawsuit against acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams over a six-year delay in considering his application for a Firearm Users’ Licence (...

Judiciary working to clean up health threat The Judiciary said yesterday that it is willing to work with the San Fernando City Corporation and other State agencies to resolve a public health threat in the heart of the city as work continues...

Lights on go for 2018 CPL GROS ISLET—All systems are on go for the start of next month’sHero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which is already being touted as the biggest and best edition.

An African dilemma, elite and the activists Who is to blame for the lethargic public reaction to the International Decade for the People of African Descent (IDPAD) and the Caricom-led Reparations Movement?

Korean Ambassador pays courtesy call to Minister of Community Development, Culture “Culture is the bridge between two peoples.” These were some of the welcoming words from Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, as she greeted newly...

Holder: Windies hold edge in series decider BASSETERRE—Following their thrilling three-run win over Bangladesh in the second ODI in Guyana on Wednesday, West Indies captain Jason Holder feels his side now has the momentum heading into today...

Farrier: Expect more cycling medals T&T’s podium finishes at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in cycling is only the start of much more to come, T&T Cycling Federation president Robert Farrier has said.

Hot Monday—Police Commissioner debate The Parliament may as well not have been on recess, such has been the amount of activity - and debate - involving MPs during their current vacation.