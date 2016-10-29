Saturday 29th October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The independent regiment probe into online photographs of Attorney General’s Faris Al-Rawi’s children posing with high-powered weapons at a training exercise in Camp Cumuto, is expected to be...
Glen “Fido” Francis, coach of this country’s senior men’s hockey team has set his sights on a “top five” finish when the T&T Hockey Board host the FIH Men’s World League Round Two Qualifiers...
Breast cancer survivor Keisha Butcher, 40, sent a strong message to victims of the terminal illness, saying it is important to overcome in their spirit and attitude as the only means of choosing...
A final-year law student, her sister and her brother-in-law, accused of trying to defraud a commercial bank of $21,000, were remanded into custody, yesterday, to reappear in the Couva Magistrates...
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the First Peoples of T&T will be given a one-off national holiday in recognition of their contribution to T&T.
State prosecutors are seeking to adduce new evidence against former government minister Collin Partap in his appeal over his conviction for failing to submit to a breathalyser test almost four...
Moves by gas station operators to accept cash from customers over electronic payments will make them sitting ducks to the criminal elements, president of the Petroleum Dealers’ Association of T...
An early morning accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway has claimed the life of a motorcyclist.
The incident took place around 7:15 am near the El Soccorro walkover.
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert yesterday knocked the T&T Petroleum Dealers’ Association (TTPDA) for a decision to take cash only at gas stations across the country, saying it had the...
Central Division officers have arrested six men and are searching for three others following three separate incidents yesterday, where one man was shot and three others robbed of cash and...
