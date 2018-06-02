Saturday 2nd June, 2018

See it in both directions The refusal to allow hijab wearing on-the-job trainee Nafisah Nakhid to train at the Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College has only been seen in one direction.

Indo Comedy Festival tonight When East Indians arrived in T&T as indentured labourers they brought with them many of their customs, foods, fashion and cultural expressions, which have through the years become integral...

Pan Jazz at WeBeat St James Live 2018 comes off on Thursday Jazz heads to St James on day two of WeBeat St James Live 2018, the cultural experience hosted by the St James Community Improvement Committee (CIC).

Oropune residents smoke out suspected paedophile A suspected paedophile remains warded in a critical condition at hospital, after being attacked by residents of Oropune Gardens in an alleged case of vigilante justice.

Ministry brings Masala vibe to Woodford Square Our nation celebrated the 173rd anniversary of the arrival of our East Indian ancestors to T&T on Wednesday, and the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts (MCDCA) paid...

Holy Cross wins U20 Bball title Kalique Robinson-Forrester emerged the leading scorer in the final of the Boys’ 20 and Under Division in the Secondary Schools Basketball League East Zone competition, to earn Holy Cross College...

Mangallie, Jaggessar pump $$$ into T20 tournament Former national cricketer turned businessman Rajendra Mangallie is creating waves with his T20 tournament in collaboration with the Jaggessar group of companies.

Don’t be hypocrites, be more productive—Priest Urging Christians not to be hypocrites but to live their lives in service to others, Roman Catholic episcopal vicar and parish priest Fr David Khan yesterday called on citizens to be more...

Aboud: I’m sorry, hurt over holiday comment Businessman Gerald Aboud has issued a formal apology over comments he made on his Facebook page referring to this week’s back-to-back holidays— Indian Arrival Day and Corpus Christi.