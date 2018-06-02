Saturday 2nd June, 2018

The refusal to allow hijab wearing on-the-job trainee Nafisah Nakhid to train at the Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College has only been seen in one direction.
When East Indians arrived in T&T as indentured labourers they brought with them many of their customs, foods, fashion and cultural expressions, which have through the years become integral...
Jazz heads to St James on day two of WeBeat St James Live 2018, the cultural experience hosted by the St James Community Improvement Committee (CIC).
A suspected paedophile remains warded in a critical condition at hospital, after being attacked by residents of Oropune Gardens in an alleged case of vigilante justice.
Our nation celebrated the 173rd anniversary of the arrival of our East Indian ancestors to T&T on Wednesday, and the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts (MCDCA) paid...
Kalique Robinson-Forrester emerged the leading scorer in the final of the Boys’ 20 and Under Division in the Secondary Schools Basketball League East Zone competition, to earn Holy Cross College...
Former national cricketer turned businessman Rajendra Mangallie is creating waves with his T20 tournament in collaboration with the Jaggessar group of companies.
Urging Christians not to be hypocrites but to live their lives in service to others, Roman Catholic episcopal vicar and parish priest Fr David Khan yesterday called on citizens to be more...
Businessman Gerald Aboud has issued a formal apology over comments he made on his Facebook page referring to this week’s back-to-back holidays— Indian Arrival Day and Corpus Christi.
Sri Lankan batsmen showed good form heading into the opening Test of their three-match series against the Windies, with an accomplished display against the Cricket West Indies (CWI) President’s XI...
