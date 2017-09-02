Saturday 2nd September, 2017

Caricom hails T&T’s contributions to region Caricom Secretariat, Guyana—Caricom Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Dr.

Local film signed by Brazil agent Unfinished Sentences, a feature-length documentary from veteran filmmaker Mariel Brown about her tumultuous relationship with her late father, Trinidadian columnist and poet Wayne Brown has signed...

Warriors and Honduras go for broke T&T’s Senior Men’s team will be looking to pull off their first World Cup qualifying win at home to Honduras when the two teams square off at the Ato Boldon Stadium in what is a must win...

Carmona: Embrace Caribbeanism “As a Caribbean people, we can take on the world, therefore we must embrace or Caribbeanism.”

T&T lets team sprint gold medal slip T&T’s Men’s Team Sprint riders Njisane Phillip, Kwesi Browne and Nicholas Paul missed out on a chance to claim a gold medal on the opening day of the Elite Pan American Senior Track Cycling...

San Fernando Hill fireworks attract thousands of spectators Thousands of Southerners from as far Cedros converged on San Fernando Hill and surrounding areas to see the spectacular “Illumination” Fireworks display, sponsored by Ansa McAl for the 55th...

CONGRATS TO GUARDIAN ON ITS CENTENARY The T&T Guardian newspaper celebrates its centenary today, Saturday, September 2, 2017.

Couples welcome Independence babies After two failed pregnancies it was a third time blessing for Mercedes Vance and Adrian Jones, of Siparia, with the birth of their daughter, Monifa Adrielle Sky Jones, at the San Fernando General...

TKR wants to finish strong Winning, just as losing, is a habit and the Trinbago Knight Riders who have been doing the former, don’t want to end up with the latter, as they meet the Barbados Tridents in their final Hero 2017...