Saturday 30th December, 2017

Gosein registers to compete Chutney Soca artiste Nermal “Massive” Gosein yesterday registered to compete in the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition and he intends to sing his controversial Rowlee Mudda Count song.

HIV advisory board appointed Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus presented letters of appointment to the members of the HIV Workplace Advocacy Advisory Board yesterday.

Netball comes up short Not much headway was made by T&T in the sport of netball for 2017.

CAL clears backlog on domestic route Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL)’s domestic service between T&T has been restored following two days of chaos at both Piarco and Crown Point airports.

Galt calls for investment in golf National golfer Joshua Galt is calling for a serious injection of hard work and investment in order to save the sport of golf in this country.

Santa Cruz El Classico today National cricketers Darren Bravo and Kevon Cooper have assembled some of the best footballing talent in the country to play what is being called the Santa Cruz El Classico tonight at 7pm.

‘Royal’ success for Henderson? City Gent is long overdue a first success and, judged on his solid, reliable, time-handicap mark over five furlongs in a 2-y-o handicap on Kempton polytrack in October, Ralph Beckett’s charge...

Recognising valuable advice over criticism Honestly, any effort to evaluate the performances of players on the Cricket field over the past year, will not be as essential to the players themselves, most of whom do not think kindly of the...

WI U19s depart for repeat mission A confident Windies U-19 cricket team left Barbados on Thursday evening bound for New Zealand to defend their International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 World Cup title.