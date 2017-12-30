Saturday 30th December, 2017

Chutney Soca artiste Nermal “Massive” Gosein yesterday registered to compete in the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition and he intends to sing his controversial Rowlee Mudda Count song.
Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus presented letters of appointment to the members of the HIV Workplace Advocacy Advisory Board yesterday.
Not much headway was made by T&T in the sport of netball for 2017.
Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL)’s domestic service between T&T has been restored following two days of chaos at both Piarco and Crown Point airports.
National golfer Joshua Galt is calling for a serious injection of hard work and investment in order to save the sport of golf in this country.
National cricketers Darren Bravo and Kevon Cooper have assembled some of the best footballing talent in the country to play what is being called the Santa Cruz El Classico tonight at 7pm.
City Gent is long overdue a first success and, judged on his solid, reliable, time-handicap mark over five furlongs in a 2-y-o handicap on Kempton polytrack in October, Ralph Beckett’s charge...
Honestly, any effort to evaluate the performances of players on the Cricket field over the past year, will not be as essential to the players themselves, most of whom do not think kindly of the...
A confident Windies U-19 cricket team left Barbados on Thursday evening bound for New Zealand to defend their International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 World Cup title.
Residents in East, Central and South Trinidad fear that they may be forced to ring in the New Year in flooded homes as persistent inclement weather experienced over the past few days is forecast...
