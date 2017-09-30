Saturday 30th September, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The National Solidarity Assembly is calling on Prime Minister Keith Rowley to take into consideration any adverse social consequences facing the nation before the reading of the 2017-2018 budget...
You can call them artisan marketplaces, food halls, or whatever you like but they’re starting to pop-up all around T&T, bringing together restaurants, events, and other retail experiences in...
The T&T Red Cross Society is refuting reports that there is no proper co-ordination or communication to ensure specific and urgent needs are met for the various islands affected by Hurricanes...
There will be no backing down by either coach when League One leaders of the T&T Super League Hydro Tech Guaya United and third on the standing Cunupia FC square-off in a key contest on Sunday...
Government is expected to move swiftly ahead in clamping down on land fraud by introducing a new law that will make it compulsory for an owner to register their parcels of land.
Police shot and killed three men in separate instances between Wednesday night and yesterday.
While PNM MP Maxie Cuffie will be missing today's launch of the Third Session of Parliament, a much improved Cuffie is looking forward to watching Monday's 2018 Budget presentation.
Discussions between Venezuela and T&T concerning the Dragon Field gas deal have not been interrupted due to sanctions posed by the US against Venezuela in late August, 2017.
The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has decided to take no further action with regard to the no ball that Kieron Pollard bowled at the end of the Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts & Nevis...
Veteran masman Edmond Hart died yesterday at the age of 94.
Hart died at the San Fernando General Hospital after falling ill on Thursday night.
