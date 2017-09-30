Saturday 30th September, 2017

NSA: Be mindful of social consequences The National Solidarity Assembly is calling on Prime Minister Keith Rowley to take into consideration any adverse social consequences facing the nation before the reading of the 2017-2018 budget...

Chef Johnny brings his passion to The Marketplace You can call them artisan marketplaces, food halls, or whatever you like but they’re starting to pop-up all around T&T, bringing together restaurants, events, and other retail experiences in...

Red Cross denies relief drive not well coordinated The T&T Red Cross Society is refuting reports that there is no proper co-ordination or communication to ensure specific and urgent needs are met for the various islands affected by Hurricanes...

No backing down as Guaya, Cunupia clash There will be no backing down by either coach when League One leaders of the T&T Super League Hydro Tech Guaya United and third on the standing Cunupia FC square-off in a key contest on Sunday...

AG: Govt moves to stop land fraud Government is expected to move swiftly ahead in clamping down on land fraud by introducing a new law that will make it compulsory for an owner to register their parcels of land.

Three shot dead by police Police shot and killed three men in separate instances between Wednesday night and yesterday.

Cuffie eager to watch budget While PNM MP Maxie Cuffie will be missing today's launch of the Third Session of Parliament, a much improved Cuffie is looking forward to watching Monday's 2018 Budget presentation.

Shell T&T boss: Talks on Dragon gas ongoing Discussions between Venezuela and T&T concerning the Dragon Field gas deal have not been interrupted due to sanctions posed by the US against Venezuela in late August, 2017.

CPL to take no action over Pollard no ball The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has decided to take no further action with regard to the no ball that Kieron Pollard bowled at the end of the Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts & Nevis...