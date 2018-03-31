Saturday 31st March, 2018

Breaking the fast this Easter weekend Remembering the Father of Laventille... and the Father of the Nation

Leotaud holds the aces With champion trainer John O’Brien sidelined for one month, trainer John “Float” Leotaud has the opportunity to write his name in the annals of racing history once again when he saddles the...

High Court strikes out property tax lawsuit Former United National Congress (UNC) agriculture minister Devant Maharaj has been criticised over his lawsuit challenging Government’s move to implement property tax, last year.

Mohammed leading Windies to Pakistan ST JOHN’S—The West Indies is on its way to Pakistan for the first time since 2006 for Twenty20 internationals on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday in Karachi.

Ali: No plans to take depleted WI lightly KARACHI—Fast bowler Hasan Ali says Pakistan will not underestimate West Indies, even though the Caribbean side will boast a weakened side for the three-match Twenty20 series starting here Sunday...

Appeal Court: Carmona stays a party to Marcia’s lawsuit The Court of Appeal has refused to remove former president Anthony Carmona as a party to a lawsuit filed by former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar who is challenging her short-lived judicial...

LGBT Community not happy with reggae star’s visit to T&T The concert is 13 months away but already the LGBT community in this country is expressing its displeasure with Reggae singer and one of dancehall’s stalwarts, Buju Banton’s schedule visit to T...

Tobago celebrates Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day As members of the Baptist community around T&T celebrated Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day 2018 yesterday, the Tobago United Spiritual Baptist Assembly hosted their Stations of the Cross...