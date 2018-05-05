Saturday 5th May, 2018

NUGFW: Raise the retirement age Officials of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) and the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) want the retirement age to be increased to 65.

Espinet mum on Petrotrin report Petrotrin Chairman Wilfred Espinet yesterday sidestepped questions about the energy company’s system for calculating crude oil and the authenticity of a supplemental internal audit report which...

Windies need to improve competitiveness, consistency—Walsh ST JOHN’S, ANTIGUA—Fast bowling legend Courtney Walsh believes West Indies still need enhancement in key areas, if they are to become serious contenders with next year’s Cricket World Cup in...

All that is We in Best Village Trophy Competition 2018 The young and not so young flocked to the Princes Town West Secondary School on Saturday, April 28 and North Eastern College, Sangre Grande, the following day, to vie for a spot in the finals of...

Church to decide future of St Michael’s Home Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy says the Anglican Church is to decide whether the St Michael’s Home for Boys will return to its original moorings—caring for boys...

A bit of this, a bit of that Mark John, known in the calypso arena as Contender, celebrated his 67th birthday in fine style on April 26 with a concert staged at the Murchison Brown Auditorium of Port-of- Spain City Hall.

Eight murders in under 24 hours Homicide investigators were very busy over the past 24 hours investigating the murders of eight people throughout the North and Central districts.

Death threats before attack Colleagues of the two police officers who were involved in a shootout on Wednesday night at Grand Bazaar, Valsayn, yesterday shared mixed emotions over the incident.

Blue Steel spanks Cruzers for ‘Fire’ windball hat-trick The duo of captain Giovanni Sylvester, and Joevelle Carrera once again made valuable contributions with bat and ball which helped Headquarters Blue Steel spanked Santa Cruz Cruzers by 28 runs to...