Saturday 6th January, 2018

Newtown Playboys kick off Panorama competition National Panorama Single Pan champion Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony was the first band to perform before Pan Trinbago’s Adjudication Panel at its Tragerate Road Pan Theatre, last evening.

POS City Corporation to clamp down on Carnival vending The Port-of-Spain City Corporation will be putting a tight squeeze on vending in Port-of-Spain for Carnival 2018.

Young: Next President should not be a mouthpiece Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.

CAL reschedules more JFK flights as winter storm rages Caribbean Airlines (CAL) yesterday cancelled and rescheduled several of its flights to the John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York due to the winter storm that is raging in the United States,...

Pan Trinbago gets $3m less Despite receiving $3 million less for this year’s Carnival, Pan Trinbago intends to slash its ticket prices and offer to patrons an all-inclusive section providing meals and drinks for the...

Retreat to Balandra Basins Island Hikers is resuming its jaunts across the country tomorrow with a visit to Balandra Basins.

13 wickets tumble at the Oval The first day of the CWI Digicel PCL clash between T&T Red Force and Leewards Hurricanes brought 13 wickets and led to excitement amongst the gathering of fans at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-...

Prisoner recaptured after escaping from PoS jail A prisoner who wanted a fresh start to 2018 was arrested wobbling his way to freedom after damaging his feet during an early morning escape from the Port of Spain State Prison yesterday.

Friend: Arisa was fed up of abuse Emotions ran high yesterday during the funeral of murder victim, Arisa Vana David, 25, who was found strangled on Tuesday.