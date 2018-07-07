Saturday 7th July, 2018

T&T calls on World Rugby for help The World Rugby Union will be called upon to overturn a decision by Rugby Americas North (RAN) to throw T&T out of the current 15s Regional Tournament.

Windies eye victory today West Indies’ fast bowlers rocked Bangladesh, again, reducing them to 50 for six in the final hour of play on the third day.

UNC to decide on Phillip’s CoP nomination Monday The Opposition UNC has been discussing the notification of nomination of DCP Harold Phillip for the post of Police Commissioner and its position will be revealed in Parliament next Monday when the...

Vehicle owners get moratorium Cabinet yesterday took a decision to give drivers a five-month moratorium on the inspection of motor vehicles, while T-vehicles will now be allowed to undergo inspection at private testing...

Party in Paradise? In T&T, the haves and the have-nots both have one thing in common—they are concerned about the price of oil.

Temple in the Sea... A wonder of the world This is the fourth installment on architectural delights, captured by photographer Edison Boodoosingh.

Barriers to diversification As T&T slowly forges ahead to economic diversification, is the country on the correct path?

My mummy, my hero Over the past 25 years ALTA has had great impact on people around the country who have gone on to gain full-time employment, CSEC passes and self-confidence through the programme.

Vedas of the Hindus According to the Puranic Encloypedia, the root ‘VID’ in Sanskrit means to know. The books composed of the ancient Hindu knowledge collected and compiled were known as the Vedas.