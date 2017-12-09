Saturday 9th December, 2017

Guards hold key to case Preliminary investigations into Wednesday’s $5.5 million heist at the Piarco International Airport have revealed employees there may have had support from co-conspirators with military training,...

$61m Maracas Bay carpark completed Phase One of the Maracas Beach Facility Improvement Project has been completed within budget, at a cost just over $61 million, despite challenges faced by the contractor - Coosal’s Construction...

Sweet music from three sopranos Three top T&T sopranos, Llettesha Sylvester, Danielle Williams and Ayrice Wilson, will come together to showcase their talents in Sopranissimo: The Concert on December 16 at All Saints...

46 Melajo farmers get 10-year leases For over 26 years, farmers who grew crops on State lands in Melajo, Vega de Oropouche, Sangre Grande have been seeking assistance from the State to obtain a title for the land so they can use it...

Deokiesingh returns to work at Petrotrin Vidya Deokiesingh, the Petrotrin employee named in an internal audit into the so-called fake oil scandal is back at work on the job after a two-month absence.

Roget calls out NP on vacancies The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) has issued a warning to government to refrain from sending public servants home or there will be "hell to pay in T&T".

Calypso Spikers group with World Champs USA, Russia T&T senior women’s volleyballers dubbed the “Calypso Spikers” will face defending champions and world second ranked USA as well as fifth ranked Russia among their five matches in their 2018...

They wont act to save lives More people in T&T will die as a result of the Opposition United National Congress’ refusal to support the anti-gang bill in Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.