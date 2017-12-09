Saturday 9th December, 2017

Preliminary investigations into Wednesday’s $5.5 million heist at the Piarco International Airport have revealed employees there may have had support from co-conspirators with military training,...
Phase One of the Maracas Beach Facility Improvement Project has been completed within budget, at a cost just over $61 million, despite challenges faced by the contractor - Coosal’s Construction...
Three top T&T sopranos, Llettesha Sylvester, Danielle Williams and Ayrice Wilson, will come together to showcase their talents in Sopranissimo: The Concert on December 16 at All Saints...
For over 26 years, farmers who grew crops on State lands in Melajo, Vega de Oropouche, Sangre Grande have been seeking assistance from the State to obtain a title for the land so they can use it...
Vidya Deokiesingh, the Petrotrin employee named in an internal audit into the so-called fake oil scandal is back at work on the job after a two-month absence.
The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) has issued a warning to government to refrain from sending public servants home or there will be "hell to pay in T&T".
T&T senior women’s volleyballers dubbed the “Calypso Spikers” will face defending champions and world second ranked USA as well as fifth ranked Russia among their five matches in their 2018...
More people in T&T will die as a result of the Opposition United National Congress’ refusal to support the anti-gang bill in Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.
Chairman of the Manpower Audit Committee into the T&T Police Service (TTPS), Prof Ramesh Deosaran, yesterday said the alliances between politicians, gang leaders and community leaders have...
