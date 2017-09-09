Saturday 9th September, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The T&T national men’s and women’s beach handball teams have qualified for the 2018 PanAm Tournament to be held in February in the USA.
In 2016, Venezuelan trade officials visited T&T seeking to boost trade between both countries.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the public health systems continue to be overburdened because in many instances, patients, including pregnant women, fail to take personal responsibility...
NEW DELHI: Legendary fast bowler Michael Holding on Wednesday dismissed Brian Lara’s criticism of his conduct during West Indies’ 1980 tour of New Zealand, saying he has “never been interested” in...
T&T’s Maritime Industry is largely geared towards services.
After over 15 years of state-sponsored tertiary education, job applicants with multiple degrees and post graduate qualifications have become quite common.
LONDON— Fourteen wickets fell on the first day, giving the series-deciding third test between England and West Indies the feel of a lottery at Lord’s yesterday.
The medical condition of Public Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie has not been changed as he is still being treated at the St Clair Medical Centre, Port of Spain.
A commitment was given for a satellite centre to be set up at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva and for T&T to become the hub of cycling in the Pan American region.
