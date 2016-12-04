Sunday 04th December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
In addressing a news conference on Friday, Emile Elias, the chairman of majority state-owned telecommunications provider TSTT, underlined the importance of state enterprises using the services of...
Usain Bolt again said he doesn’t plan to run the 200 metres in his final season, realising that his world record of 19.19 seconds is now likely beyond him.
Officials of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) have taken a decision to reconcile their differences with T&T and West Indies batsman Darren Bravo.
In order to get documentation showing that they are HIV negative, some people have resorted to paying others $500 to impersonate them during blood tests.
ST JOHN’S—Legendary captain, Sir Vivian Richards, believes the recent sending home of Darren Bravo from the Tri-Nations Series is another indicator of the lack of progress in West Indies cricket...
It was clear there was more than one reason that yesterday was truly Private Members’ Day in Parliament—the day for Opposition business. And the Opposition didn’t hesitate to show it.
After being denied bail on six charges, including the rape of a female Special Reserve Police constable, PH taxi driver Afteba Huggins walked out the Siparia Magistrates’ Court belting out...
Dr James Armstrong, the president of the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC), is urging the Government to “let good sense prevail” and not take the Invaders Bay...
DHAKA—T&T’s all-rounder Kevon Cooper has found himself in trouble over his action again, after being reported for a suspect bowling action during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.
