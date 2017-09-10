Sunday 10th September, 2017

GML, AMCHAM, PADF partner on Irma relief ANSA McAL, through Guardian Media Limited (GML), is partnering with the American Chamber of Commerce of T&T (AMCHAM) and the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) to provide immediate...

The secret to 50 years of marriage Trinidadians Ramona and Aldwyn J Samuel, who have been living in the United States for just over 47 years, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26.

South to get a whole week of screenings Film buffs in south Trinidad will be pleased to know that there will be a full week of films shown in San Fernando at this Year’s T&T Film Festival (TTFF).

Daren Ganga launches Dazza Menswear On Friday Daren Ganga launched his luxury clothing label, Dazza Menswear at The Residence nightclub, One Woodbrook Place, Woodbrook, before an audience which included several members of the...

INCOMPETENCE VERGING ON HAPLESSNESS This past week saw the tragic murders of two elderly ladies with no apprehension of the killers, the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma to our Caribbean neighbours, more scandalous revelations...

Churchill goes all out into war, and victory Arthenia is expected to improve on a ‘quiet’ debut run in the Fillies’ Novice Stakes over a mile of ‘good to soft’ Ascot today, conditions were similar at Newbury three weeks ago.

Phillip helps Shiva trick Naps in thriller Reigning champions Shiva Boys scored a late winner against Naparima College to walk away with a thrilling 2-1 victory in their opening clash of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier...

Imbert: Govt won’t ignore poll results Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert has admitted that the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government has taken note of two independent polls conducted on its two-year performance in office.

Minister: Cuffie improving The medical condition of Public Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie has not been changed as he is still being treated at the St Clair Medical Centre, Port of Spain.