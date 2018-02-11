Sunday 11th February, 2018

Like many other things in life, becoming a wise investor does not happen overnight.
In case you missed it.
|
|
As the already troubled financial situation at the University of Trinidad & Tobago (UTT) deepens, the university is now unable to get $2 million to renew its library databases and e-journals...
|
Finance Minister Colm Imbert has scotched Opposition claims that the US$17.4m price for the Galleons Passage passenger ferry may not be the real price.
|
Spiritofthegames ticks enough boxes for an each-way bet in the twenty-four runner Betfair (‘Schweppes!’) Handicap over two miles of ‘soft’ Newbury today; four places available, Bridget Andrews...
|
CHARLES KONG SOO
|
British couple Amanda Binns, 40 and Elias Mark Jr, 33, who were in T&T for Carnival 2018 were forced to pack up and return to London with their two children, just hours after they were robbed...
|
The Ile Isokan Annual Ancestral Festival was held on February 4, at 8 Niles Trace, Saddle Road, Febeau Village, Lower Santa Cruz.
|
Police are now investigating the death of an eight-year-old boy, who reportedly succumbed to injuries he sustained after being beaten with an iron pipe by a close relative yesterday.
|
PowerGen cricket club recently won the UNICOM UWI T20 title, the first tournament of the domestic cricket season when it defeated a star-studded Cane Farm out from Arouca.
|
RADHICA DE SILVA
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online