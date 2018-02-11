Sunday 11th February, 2018

The path to becoming a wise investor Like many other things in life, becoming a wise investor does not happen overnight.

UTT can’t find $2M to renew library database As the already troubled financial situation at the University of Trinidad & Tobago (UTT) deepens, the university is now unable to get $2 million to renew its library databases and e-journals...

Imbert: No back-door deal for new ferry Finance Minister Colm Imbert has scotched Opposition claims that the US$17.4m price for the Galleons Passage passenger ferry may not be the real price.

Get into the ‘Spirit’ of backing a winner Spiritofthegames ticks enough boxes for an each-way bet in the twenty-four runner Betfair (‘Schweppes!’) Handicap over two miles of ‘soft’ Newbury today; four places available, Bridget Andrews...

Musical twins lead Arima school band CHARLES KONG SOO

Brit couple flees T&T after armed robbery British couple Amanda Binns, 40 and Elias Mark Jr, 33, who were in T&T for Carnival 2018 were forced to pack up and return to London with their two children, just hours after they were robbed...

Practising African religion in Febeau Village The Ile Isokan Annual Ancestral Festival was held on February 4, at 8 Niles Trace, Saddle Road, Febeau Village, Lower Santa Cruz.

Boy, 8, dies after iron pipe attack by relative Police are now investigating the death of an eight-year-old boy, who reportedly succumbed to injuries he sustained after being beaten with an iron pipe by a close relative yesterday.