Sunday 12th February, 2017

Zlatan to extend stay at United MANCHESTER- The 35-year-old former Sweden international has enjoyed a fruitful first campaign in English football and has netted 20 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Caribbean TV package gets through Janine Charles-Farray The GT Network, a new packaged television programme loaded with local and regional content, has premiered on Synergy TV.

Carnival ParentTeens Bobbie-lee Dixon

Charles strikes double sprint gold Rachael King

Fans kept me going Creating calypso history, Calypso Rose (McArtha Linda Lewis), 76, a cancer survivor, yesterday edged out three other nominees to win the World Music Album of the Year at France’s prestigious...

‘Ghost companies’ bid for school contract The T&T Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) wants Education Minister Anthony Garcia to temporarily remove a senior official at the St Madeleine Secondary for the questionable purchase and...

Deported mom pleads: I need my kids A Guyanese mother’s hope of seeing her three daughters again is pinned to the Ministry of National Security pardoning her breach of this country’s immigration laws and overstaying in T&T.

Rudder: Dark underbelly surfacing more in T&T The flier for the event stated that showtime was 9 pm. However, I was strongly advised to be there at least an hour before. I heeded that advice.

Greek WW2 bomb forces evacuation in Thessaloniki At least 70,000 people in the Greek city of Thessaloniki are being evacuated so that a 500lb World War Two bomb can be defused.