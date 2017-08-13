Sunday 13th August, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
People’s National Movement councillors and aldermen at the Siparia Regional Corporation are once again calling on chairman Dr Glen Ramadharsingh to step down.
Capla Temptress attempts to complete a hat-trick and preserve an unbeaten record in the £40000, group three, Sweet Solera Stakes over seven furlongs of a ‘soft’ Newmarkey July course today; Marco...
A 27-year-old La Romaine man remains warded in a serious condition at hospital after he was shot during a bar brawl yesterday morning.
A second man has been charged with the murder of 36-year-old Akeeno Thomas who was shot and stomped on in a drain last month.
T&T will present four feature-length films and over 34 short and experimental films during the T&T Film Festival (TTFF) from September 19-26.
USA’s Erin Hartwell has been appointed the new technical director of the T&T Cycling Federation.
Playwright, poet and cultural activist Eintou Pearl Springer’s newly published book encompasses her love of storytelling, history and the children of T&T.
The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabriel Taye against Cincinnati Public Schools and school officials cites repeated examples of Gabriel and others being bullied at his elementary...
Many “sayings” have been developed around money that do more harm than good and make it much harder for people to achieve their financial goals.
A rapid half century from Colin Munro, in front of the Trinbago Knight Riders home crowd at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain on Friday night, propelled TKR to pull off the highest run-chase of...
