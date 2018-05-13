Sunday 13th May, 2018

“Her children stand up and proclaim her blessed. Her husband, too, sings her praises”
—Proverbs 31:28
In case you missed it.
Those who would have turned to social media and made a mockery of the incident involving Sgt Darryl Honore and another police officer should ask God for forgiveness and they themselves should be...
Every budget and budget review seems to send commentators into convulsions.
Numerous Bible verses speak of forgiveness, but Lystra Simmons says she cannot forgive the murderer who stole her grandson Noah Simmons’ life.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert has criticised five economists and commentators he accuses of being unfair and biased in their criticisms of Government’s handling of the economy.
Last Sunday, Dr Morgan Job, activist, media personality, former parliamentarian and intellectual, passed away.
Move over Henrik and Daniel Sedin, the Swedish twins who played for the Vancouver Canucks in the National Hockey League (NHL).
The death of young footballer Noah Simmons who was killed on his birthday on the steps of a house at the Marabella Trainline, has spurred a heart-wrenching appeal from independent anonymous crime-...
The Moruga man who claimed that police officers set him on fire in a police station five years ago has been denied bail on a robbery charge.
