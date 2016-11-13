Sunday 13th November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Before bake and shark, before doubles, before accra, there were oysters.
A police officer has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Chinese businessman in Claxton Bay on Friday.
The officer was attached to the San Juan substation.
An elderly man is registered at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex’s emergency department for treatment of a stroke.
He receives treatment and must stay overnight.
There is a lesson to be learnt from the sophisticated political culture of the United States about handling national responsibility and finding the right balance between party and personal...
Mucurapo West’s Thema Moses was on top of her game on Tuesday, copping two shooting titles then led the Port-of-Spain team to victory in the interzone competition in the Under-16 division of the T...
Former cabinet member of the People’s Partnership Jack Warner is calling for an investigation into the Eden Gardens land transaction.
At the time of writing, with the votes still being counted in many states, it is possible that for the fourth time in its history, the first past-the-post system may elect a United States...
San Fernando is the second largest municipality after Chaguanas and comprises nine electoral districts. In 2013, the People’s National Movement (PNM) regained control of the corporation.
Desperate to conceal the corpse of her teenaged daughter’s baby born out of wedlock, a La Brea grandmother hid the body for eight months inside a secret room of a La Brea house, before it was...
The star-studded Carenage Blasters were crowned champions of the 2016 WASA Table Tennis Invitational Tournament after a convincing 4-1 win over Gladiators at WASA Sports and Cultural Club, St...
