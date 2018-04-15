Sunday 15th April, 2018

Walking on a leash In a previous article we covered how to safely and humanely introduce your dog to a collar and leash to avoid leash phobia.

Is money your God? Money, they say, is the root of all evil. And this is so true when you examine almost every aspect of business in T&T.

Cedros fishermen still not back from Venezuela Heermatie Sankar longs to hear the voices of her husband Awardnath Hajarie, son Nicholas Hajarie and friend Shammi Seepersad, who were released from a Venezuelan jail in Tucupita three days ago...

Final verdict still to come The legal issues surrounding Thursday’s decision by High Court Judge Devindra Rampersad regarding T&T’s homophobic buggery laws are still to be determined on appeal.

LGBTQI can take issues to EOC now Amendments to the Equal Opportunity Act, Chap 22:03 to extend the definition of sex to include sexual orientation, has enabled the LGBTQI community to seek redress for complaints of discrimination...

Schoolboy, 16, among 3 killed Sixteen-year-old Kareem Forde was at his John John, Laventille home on Friday afternoon, leaning from one of their outside doors as he engaged in an online game on his phone when he began shouting...

UTT hunting for foreign lecturers Despite facing serious financial difficulty, the University of T&T (UTT) is currently looking for two highly-qualified professors from abroad as they claim their the skillset cannot be found...

‘Prevention is better than cure’ Today I am honoured to share the fitness journey of one of our readers, a lady who battled illness, disease, and being overweight to become a symbol of the power of overcoming.

Eight hours in captivity Controversy surrounds the kidnapping and release of the step-daughter of Krystiana Sankar, the step-daughter of Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Stuart Young.