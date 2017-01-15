Sunday 15th January, 2017

T&T’s tourism challenge The full potential of T&T’s tourism sector has never been realised because the industry, always in the shadows of oil and gas, has never been given serious consideration as a potential driver...

We’re being used as scapegoats The two senior police officers who have been told to take early retirement because they “have not made any significant contribution towards the Police Service improving its performance in 2016”...

OWTU must change Monday morning method of battle National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) chairman Sahid Hosein said the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) has to change the old paradigm of confrontation every Monday morning and to stop the...

Princes Town MP to raise removal of Dr Rolph Balgobin in the House this evening Princes Town MP Barry Padarath has stated his intention to use the avenue available to him during this evening's sitting of the House of Representatives to call on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley...

Union wants Balgobin removed from Angostura For a second day this week the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) protested outside the compound of Angostura at the Eastern Main Road, Laventille where they chanted “Balgobin must...

More soca surprises for 2017 bmobile Eyeslam Concert Series The 2017 instalment of the popular Eyeslam Concert Series has kicked off to a pulsating start with a star-studded live cast in Tobago.

Yorke has mixed views on expanded World Cup Former national captain Dwight Yorke was in esteemed company in Zurich as he joined the likes of Diego Maradona and FIFA President Gianni Infantino for a mini-tournament at the FIFA head quarters...

Educate employees on dangers of data leakage Mobile devices (phones, tablets etc) are everywhere.

Kublalsingh: I’m preparing to wage war against Parliament Highway Reroute activist Dr Wayne Kublalsingh is perturbed by Government’s insistence to restart the collapsed Solomon Hochoy Highway extension by completing the controversial Debe to Mon Desir...