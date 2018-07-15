Sunday 15th July, 2018

Turkey-based Krystle Esdelle scored a tournament-high 25 points which helped T&T record a 26-24, 25-18 and 25-16 win over Costa Rica in the Play-off for 11th and 12th spots at the Women’s...
In case you missed it.
The Sunday Guardian will begin its series today on rehabilitation and reintegration—stories of the lives of inmates and ex-prisoners.
T&T’s senior women’s footballers are completing their final few days of preparations before departing for Colombia to contest the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla.
The Second Sex was once on the Papal Index of Forbidden Books. “One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman,” professed Simone de Beauvoir.
Wheelchair-bound children suffering from cerebral palsy and their parents demonstrated in the rain yesterday, calling for the opening of the National Enrichment Centre at Carlsen Field, Chaguanas...
The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) is accusing Petrotrin board of breaching their Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) from April to oversee the restructuring of the company over an 18-month period...
In 2006, in piloting the Constitution Amendment Bill that changed the way the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of Police were to be appointed, then prime minister Patrick Manning had this to...
Carl Celestine has been appointed interim chairman has been appointed at the National Commission for Self Help Limited
The 2018 edition of the Miss Fabulous Plus T&T Pageant was held at the Cascadia Hotel’s Banquet & Conference Centre, St Ann’s, on Saturday evening.
