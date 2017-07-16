Sunday 16th July, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Five minutes from the capital city, Port-of-Spain, from major businesses and government offices, in the community of Belmont, lives 45-year-old Sharon Persad* and her family.
Anthony Pierre, a council member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of T&T (ICATT), has been appointed to head the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC).
The Ocean Flower 2, the passenger vessel leased by the Government to ease the current problems on the sea bridge, is now in Alaska as it continues to make its way to Port-of-Spain.
It’s been over a month since Trinidad was featured on the now infamous “Bourdain show”.
With most of the old guard of the steelband world in the autumn of their years it is now up to the youth to take the national instrument forward and upward to greener pastures and higher ground....
Trevor Ross took all the necessary precautions to preserve his life and was still killed yesterday morning, after a pick-up truck careened into him as he tried to fix his stalled car on the...
On the heels of an emergency landing in St Lucia by an ATR aircraft belonging to Caribbean Airlines (CAL), pilots yesterday held a “critical” meeting to discuss safety concerns over the aircraft...
There’s no deadline for homeowners to the submit Valuation Return Forms at Valuation Division offices nationwide even though the implementation of the property tax law remains tied up in court.
As Calystra Daniel and her sister Sandra La Barrie were together as full time ministers or “pioneers” in the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith, so too were they together in the end holding each other’s...
