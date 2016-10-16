Sunday 16th October, 2016

Time for full story on teens with guns There needs to be a full accounting for what transpired in relation to the teenagers, said to be the children of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, holding weapons allegedly without the required...

Syntyche sings in Shades of Blue The concert Shades of Blue will showcase the musical talent of Syntyche Bishop, actress and resident player at the National Theatre Arts Co.

West Indies up against it in Dubai After chasing leather for 658 minutes in the heat of the Arabian desert, the West Indies looked up on the scoreboard and saw Pakistan record 579 for three declared on the second day of the Haier...

Help pours in for Haiti Help is continuing to pour in for Haiti in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew from civic-minded nationals and organisations across T&T.

From The Pen of Naipaul —PART II: Bicycles and Prefects The epic novel of Sir V S Naipaul, A House for Mr Biswas is based largely on the life of his own father, Seepersad Naipaul.

Help slow to come At least three people lost their lives in Fonds Des Negres, a rural village in Haiti, when they were swept away by flood waters following the passage of Hurricane Matthew.

New suspect in Ria’s case The Criminal Intelligence Unit has released a new sketch of a suspect wanted in the abduction of Debe hairstylist Ria Sookdeo.

TTFA secures $8m partnership The T&T Football Association (TTFA), on Friday announced a partnership with the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) valued at $8 million over a four-year period as it launched its National...