Sunday 17th September, 2017

MATT disturbed by reports of attack on photographer The Media Association of T&T (Matt) says it is disturbed by reports that Trinidad Guardian photographer Kristian De Silva was attacked during the lawful execution of his duty on Friday.

Ricochae drops two new jams Since the days he would leave high school to lime with musicians in Port-of-Spain, singer and producer Ricardo “Ricochae” James said he knew he wanted to be a performer.Since the days he would...

Daren Ganga... Daren Ganga, known best for his role as an international cricketer, launched his luxury clothing label, Dazza Menswear on September 8.

‘We can beat prostate cancer’ Prostate cancer kills more people in Trinidad and Tobago than any other cancer. Despite these shocking figures, men over 40 continue to avoid the doctor’s surgery to be tested for the disease.

Windies looks to extend winning streak The World Champions West Indies are on a streak of four wins in international matches, including the last three matches in a four-match home series against Afghanistan in June and the one-off T20I...

PM: Deokisingh to quit state board Vidya Deokiesingh, against whom allegations were made in Petrotrin’s internal audit report on the “fake oil” matter, is expected to submit his resignation from the Lake Asphalt Board shortly.

Limers, Massy Girls lift BPTT cricket titles Limers and Massy Girls dominated the men’s and women’s divisions of the 2017 BPTT Mayaro Windball Night Cricket League when they were crowned double champions on the last day of the season.

Jorsling doubles-up on Rangers Devon Jorsling scored a double on Friday night to give the Defence Force an exciting 3-2 victory over St. Ann’s Rangers in the T&T Pro League at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Solman’s rootsy vibe at Little Carib Solman Live at the Little Carib Theatre will feature Richard “Solman” Solis sharing his music on acoustic guitar.