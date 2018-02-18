Sunday 18th February, 2018

Talks between Government and the Opposition to re-introduce the Anti-Gang Bill in Parliament to stem the country’s rising crime and murders ran into another dead end yesterday, as Government was...
In case you missed it.
Carnival and calypso —can they be combined to counter crime and corruption?
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says Government became aware of the recent plot to disrupt Carnival 2018 festivities by persons who subscribe to the “kind of behaviour we’ve been accustomed to in...
The majority of the 13 people initially detained in relation to an alleged terrorist plot targeting recently concluded Carnival celebrations have now been released from police custody.
A recent exchange of emails between celebrated national sprinter Richard Thompson and Sport Development Associate in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Shabir Mohammed, has left the three-...
Fastings and prayers and no meat dishes might be you if you endorse or observe the Lenten season.
Interventional cardiologist Dr Conrad Murray seems heading for a legal battle with the Medical Board of T&T (MBTT) over the continuation of his membership in order to practise here.
Former national security minister Howard Chin Lee yesterday issued a statement claiming a voice note describing an incident involving his wife was “inaccurate” and “unprofessional.”
Zenith’ will represent ‘gold’ victory in a twelve-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today; ‘One’ attempt has already indicated this Footstepsinthesand colt will be...
At present, young athletes and coaches in the St George East district are being exposed to the fundamentals of various sports thanks to the NGC Right on Track (ROT) programme which was launched...
