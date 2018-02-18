Sunday 18th February, 2018

Another dead end Talks between Government and the Opposition to re-introduce the Anti-Gang Bill in Parliament to stem the country’s rising crime and murders ran into another dead end yesterday, as Government was...

Calypso music to bring healing Carnival and calypso —can they be combined to counter crime and corruption?

Folly to say there was no threat to Carnival—Rowley Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says Government became aware of the recent plot to disrupt Carnival 2018 festivities by persons who subscribe to the “kind of behaviour we’ve been accustomed to in...

9 detainees now free The majority of the 13 people initially detained in relation to an alleged terrorist plot targeting recently concluded Carnival celebrations have now been released from police custody.

Sport Ministry official irks Thompson A recent exchange of emails between celebrated national sprinter Richard Thompson and Sport Development Associate in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Shabir Mohammed, has left the three-...

Have a beaningful Lenten season Fastings and prayers and no meat dishes might be you if you endorse or observe the Lenten season.

Jackson’s ex-doctor fights for T&T license Interventional cardiologist Dr Conrad Murray seems heading for a legal battle with the Medical Board of T&T (MBTT) over the continuation of his membership in order to practise here.

Chin Lee’s wife gets two traffic tickets Former national security minister Howard Chin Lee yesterday issued a statement claiming a voice note describing an incident involving his wife was “inaccurate” and “unprofessional.”

Kingscote to reach out for Zenith Zenith’ will represent ‘gold’ victory in a twelve-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today; ‘One’ attempt has already indicated this Footstepsinthesand colt will be...