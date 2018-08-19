Sunday 19th August, 2018

‘Serious cut tail for CJ’ Last Thursday, the Privy Council delivered what many consider to be a scathing judgment against the Chief Justice of T&T, the Honourable Ivor Archie.

Jaglal, Goodridge start with gold In its quest to lift a fifth consecutive title at the annual Goodwill Swim Meet which splashed off yesterday in Bridgetown, Barbados, T&T swimmers have so far secured 13 gold, 15 silver and 11...

Winter, Wilkinson on target for Police An all-out team effort from Police inspired by centre-court player Don Wilkinson and forwards Wesley Vincent and Ronell Winter saw the officers complete its second straight win in the Barry...

Rowley, Roget to meet Tuesday Despite the war of words between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget, the two are scheduled to meet this Tuesday to discuss...

Kamla concerned but gives Griffith a ‘bligh’ Despite kicking him out of her Cabinet back in 2015, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she is giving newly appointed Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith a “bligh.”

Chambers hopeful as new CoP installed Newly-appointed Police Commissioner Gary Griffith will be under heavy scrutiny from the Arima Business Association (ABA) for at least the next three months.

Charges against Hinds’ attackers could be laid soon Charges could soon materialise against the handful of Beetham residents who created a “sideshow” involving their MP, Fitzgerald Hinds last Tuesday as he intends to fully cooperate with the ongoing...

Harry considers legal action against PM, PNM Suspended People’s National Movement (PNM) member Harry Ragoonanan is considering legal action against the PNM political party and possibly its leader Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for trying to...