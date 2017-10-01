Sunday 1st October, 2017

Private sector blow Former chairman of TSTT, Emile Elias, told Prime Minister Rowley on September 19 of his reason for demitting office ahead of time. His actual words, at the start of his letter, were:

Creativity and hospitality in Matura When I went to Matura on Tuesday, I had a fair idea of what the day was supposed to look like because of the itinerary I was given.

New therapy protects manhood A major concern for men who have to undergo surgery and radiation treatment for prostate cancer is the possibility of erectile dysfunction afterwards, says urological surgeon Dr Fuad Khan.

Chow fifth in C final, now ranked 17th in world T&T rower Felice Aisha Chow finished fifth in the ‘C’ final of the Rowing World Championships in Florida yesterday.

NSA: Be mindful of social consequences The National Solidarity Assembly is calling on Prime Minister Keith Rowley to take into consideration any adverse social consequences facing the nation before the reading of the 2017-2018 budget...

Britto scores after medical scare T&T’s forward Jerrel Britto suffered a medical scare last week while in training with his Honduran club Honduras Progreso after experiencing chest pains and dizzy spells.

RBC Young Leaders attend We Day Toronto For the third straight year, the Most Outstanding Young Leaders from the RBC WE Schools youth development programme have taken part in the inspiring WE Day Toronto initiative were held this week...

App for police misconduct cases Citizens now have a mobile app which will allow them the ability the contact with the Police Complaints Authority directly in the event they have a report to file against police officers.

Athletes, coaches celebrate at Special Olympics awards “Finding your sweet spot in service to those with special needs.”