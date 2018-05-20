Sunday 20th May, 2018

BRIDGETOWN—West Indies legend Joel Garner has added his voice to those supporting the massive goodwill effort to rebuild stadia affected by the passage of deadly Hurricanes Irma and Maria last...
In case you missed it.
Lord Roseberry in 1884 described the British Empire as a ‘Commonwealth of Nations.’ Unlike the United Nations, however, it cannot impose sanctions on members since they all have an equal say,...
His amazing ability to dramatise stories with a mixture of entertainment and messages of sound values is what makes Fareid Carvalho a household name in T&T’s children’s theatre industry.
Last week I ended by characterising the East Indian way of life as one being filled with devotion to country.
Police Commissioner Stephen Williams says although non-lethal weapons will be utlised by the T&T Police Service in the fight against crime, there is a set date for its introduction.
The University of T&T’s (UTT) massive restructuring exercise is expected to save over $140 million in overhead expenses.
A recent switch of coaches Gilbert Bateau and Kevin Jeffrey to the Under-18 sides of North East Stars and San Juan Jabloteh respectively could bait emotions when both sides meet this afternoon...
Attorney Larry Lalla has suggested to the business community of Arima and other organizations that they should lobby for legislative change in issuing firearms.
Serious allegations of domestic violence (DV) by police officers against their spouses and close relatives are now engaging the attention of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
Declaring zero tolerance on corporal punishment, Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis yesterday reminded all teachers in the nation’s schools that it is illegal to physically...
