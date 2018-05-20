Sunday 20th May, 2018

Garner hails cricket as ‘force for good’ ahead of fund-raising T20 BRIDGETOWN—West Indies legend Joel Garner has added his voice to those supporting the massive goodwill effort to rebuild stadia affected by the passage of deadly Hurricanes Irma and Maria last...

The spirit of elitism Lord Roseberry in 1884 described the British Empire as a ‘Commonwealth of Nations.’ Unlike the United Nations, however, it cannot impose sanctions on members since they all have an equal say,...

Carvalho’s talent abounds His amazing ability to dramatise stories with a mixture of entertainment and messages of sound values is what makes Fareid Carvalho a household name in T&T’s children’s theatre industry.

East Indians’ respect for womanhood Last week I ended by characterising the East Indian way of life as one being filled with devotion to country.

Plan still on for non-lethal weapons in crime fight Police Commissioner Stephen Williams says although non-lethal weapons will be utlised by the T&T Police Service in the fight against crime, there is a set date for its introduction.

UTT managers brace for job cuts The University of T&T’s (UTT) massive restructuring exercise is expected to save over $140 million in overhead expenses.

Jabloteh, Stars clash after coaches swap sides A recent switch of coaches Gilbert Bateau and Kevin Jeffrey to the Under-18 sides of North East Stars and San Juan Jabloteh respectively could bait emotions when both sides meet this afternoon...

Attorney: Follow Jamaica’s gun licence procedure Attorney Larry Lalla has suggested to the business community of Arima and other organizations that they should lobby for legislative change in issuing firearms.

PCA takes action Serious allegations of domestic violence (DV) by police officers against their spouses and close relatives are now engaging the attention of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).