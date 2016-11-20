Sunday 20th November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
VIJAYAWADA, India, Nov 18, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor returned to form and West Indies Women to their winning ways, as they rolled over India Women by six wickets in the opening Twenty20...
Around 1769 the capital of Tobago moved to Scarborough from Studley Park and thus needed some sort of garrison.
Police are awaiting autopsy results done on the body of 74-year-old Zorida Enayat Ali to determine whether she was sexually assaulted by her attackers.
Kevin Baldeosingh
The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union is signalling its intention to raise hell in T&T to ensure plans to restructure the Petroleum Company (Petrotrin) are implemented to ensure it becomes more...
US-based defender Aubrey David described Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying encounter as a miserable but character building experience.
All-rounder Roshon Primus struck an enterprising half century but his batting skills were not enough to help the T&T Red Force get past the Barbados Pride first innings score of 242, on the...
Police found an Uzi sub machine gun, 596 grams of marijuana and a beretta pistol during a search in a forested area in Carenage on Friday.
