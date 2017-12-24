Sunday 24th December, 2017

The gloves are off - on all sides.
In case you missed it.
|
|
Days before Christmas Day, T&T’s local comedians have been plunged into mourning over the passing of one of their beloved members - Peter Joseph.
|
|
Yes, it’s that time of year again—when pet owners grow disgruntled with disrespectful and inconsiderate neighbours, disheartened by the lack of law enforcement and fearful for the lives of the...
|
Just another typical hazy day in Debe South Trinidad as Guardian Media make its way into the bustling Lall’s Shopping Complex in search of Vishal ‘Nick’ Ramnarine the man known as Saint Nick to...
|
Although Petrotrin yesterday terminated a 10 year-contract with A&V Oil and Gas, the Opposition and the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union are also calling for Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to...
|
A Barrackpore fish farmer, in whose home police allegedly found 12 guns and 2410 rounds of ammunition, will likely spend the Christmas holidays behind bars.
|
Vishnu Perai and Dave Matthew spent their adolescent years at a community residence.
|
On Thursday Dwayne Bravo took five wickets in the Melbourne Renegades’ opening Big Bash League (BBL) game, thereby becoming the first man ever to 400 wickets in T20 cricket.
|
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online