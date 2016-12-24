Sunday 25th December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
With just two shopping days to go before Christmas, supermarkets across the country are seeing a shift in consumers buying cheaper alcohol, turkey and ham—three items synonymous with the Yuletide...
ROSEAU, Dominica
Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sport Company of T&T (SporTT) Adam Montserin wasted no time in tackling his new job and, as promised, provided funding to some of the Pro...
The groundbreaking National Gas Company (NGC) Cricket Academy administered by the T&T Cricket Board is continuing the ongoing process of producing quality cricket and leaders who have been...
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is calling on citizens to remain optimistic about the future of this country.
Rowley made the statement in his Christmas message to the nation.
Police are investigating a murder which took place in East Port-of-Spain around 10 am today.
Prison officers are angry over the hosting of a show featuring motor bike riders and scantily dressed women at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) last weekend.
The sound of laughter will be absent at the home of Cyon Paul this Christmas.
Two UWI alumnae are among a group of all-female winners of a Caribbean tech entrepreneurship competition.
