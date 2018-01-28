Sunday 28th January, 2018

Hackett bags bronze in Boston T&T's Semoy Hackett won a bronze in the women's 200 metres at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic in Massachusetts, USA, yesterday.

Diaz: Come out and support Panorama Pan Trinbago President Keith Diaz says if he has to judge Panorama, every band coming down will win and everyone will get 100 points.

Archer grabs million-dollar deal BENGALURU, India – Explosive Barbadian all-rounder Jofra Archer has landed a million-dollar deal in the lucrative Indian Premier League, after he was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals on the opening...

‘Calypso Stickmen’ chase honours in Germany The Solomon Eccles-led T&T hockey team leaves today to participate in a pre-tournament camp before heading off to the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Germany which runs from February 7-11.

Yuh cyah play sailor and fraid powder “Tweet, tweet, tweet…drop your keys and bow your knees…yuh mocking pretender…”

Sinanan: No potholes on d road for Carnival Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says as he is the minister of the road and not Machel, pothole elimination on the road is a priority for Carnival.

La Guerre,Mark call for probe into Presidential error Political analyst Prof John La Guerre and Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday called for an investigation as to how a confidential letter sent from the Office of the President to Prime Minister...

High murder rates, low detection Between January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2017, 2,190 people have been murdered. Of that number, 391 of those killings have been solved.

What (Trini) work ethic? There is a lackadaisical attitude towards work by a large segment of our population in that we generally do not like work and, if we can produce the minimal to get by, we will do so.