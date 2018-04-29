Sunday 29th April, 2018

I did nothing untoward Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan yesterday defended himself against claims by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that he (Sinanan) acted “improperly and unethically” by travelling...

Crucibles of ignorance In Britain, a cold wind has swept up families ripping parents away from their children, husbands from wives, and brothers from sisters.

When dogs’ tails lose their wag Acute caudal myopathy is the scientific term, but other more common slangs for the same syndrome include dead tail, swimmer’s tail, limber tail, cold tail, broken tail, sprained tail, sprung tail...

Central Sports to meet QPCC II in final today Central Sports continued their storied season by defeating local giants Queen's Park I in the semi-finals of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) T20 cricket competition at the Brian Lara Cricket...

UNC duo object to ‘ambush’ Two Opposition MPs who sat as members of a Special Select Committee (SSC) to obtain information utilised by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in the selection of candidates for the positions of...

Dance, dance, dance Dancers all over the world will be celebrating International Dance Day 2018 today.

Player Analytics boost for T&T Sport Sport has a unique way to capture the imagination. Week in, week out, the performances and exploits of athletes and teams leave us in awe.

King expects upbeat budget review Economist Mary King expects an upbeat mid-year budget review to be delivered by Finance Minister Colm Imbert because of developments in the energy sector.

Contributing to competitiveness, productivity The Washington DC ‘Spring Meetings’ of 2018 included the 189 Nation IMF and The World Bank Group, while on the other side of the Atlantic, Queen Elizabeth II convened the CHOGM in London.