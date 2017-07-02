Sunday 2nd July, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
During the last ten years, the zombie genre has emerged to become a popular form of entertainment.
During the debate on a matter of urgent public importance on the issue of flooding in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret, viewers of the Parliamentary Channel would be forgiven for believing...
The image resonated with 27-year-old Marabella resident Sarah Naipaulsingh, who realised she wanted to help these strangers, a family facing the adverse effects of Tropical Storm Bret.
The Rio Claro man who posted a Facebook message which threatened harm to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s family has apologised for his statements.
Government yesterday began paying out an estimated $10 million in flood relief to citizens who were adversely affected by Tropical Storm Bret almost two weeks ago.
Cedric Burke, a businessman dubbed “community leader,” who was arrested and charged with being a gang leader during the 2011 state of emergency was not invited to President’s House on Friday.
LEICESTER, England—
APPLICATION: Pencil Eyeliner and Liquid Eyeliner
Government has given the Port Authority of T&T (PATT) approval to lease two vessels, Cabo Star, and the passenger boat, Ocean Flower, to service the seabridge between Trinidad and Tobago.
Once legislation to reform local government is passed in the Parliament, the Government intends for regional corporations to collect and retain property tax.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online