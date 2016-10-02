Sunday 2nd October, 2016

T&T’s Capildeo takes the Forward T&T-born, UK-based poet Vahni Capildeo said she was stunned at the announcement that she had won the £15,000 2016 Forward Prize for Best Collection for her book Measures of Expatriation.

Hart recalls Williams T&T Soca Warriors coach Stephen Hart named a strong 21-member team squad led by captain Kenwyne Jones for the upcoming Scotiabank Third Round Caribbean Football Union Cup Group Four qualifiers...

Sports gets $325m Government’s allocation of just over $325 million to sports came as a surprise to many, yet appreciated generally by the National Governing Bodies (NGBs) yesterday.

Govt protecting corporate interest—Kublalsingh Hunger striker Dr Wayne Kublalsingh, who stopped the construction of smelter plants in south Trinidad and a highway through the Oropouche lagoon, is now kicking up a fuss over the Government’s...

T&T national extradited to Canada T&T national Septimus Neverson was yesterday extradited to Canada to face 54 charges including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Rookie Pro coach Latchoo win on debut Rajesh Latchoo got off to a winning start as Morvant Caledonia United’s head coach after he guided the “Eastern Stallions” to a 3-1 win at Point Fortin Civic on the opening night of the 2016/17...

Angelo: It ain’t going to be long again President Anthony Carmona was moved to tears on Thursday night, when a 34th birthday celebration and book launch for author and historian Angelo Bissessarsingh turned out to be a kind of final...

Cut in expenditure was inevitable It must be admitted up front that constructing a budget with a $20 billion fall in revenue must have been a most challenging exercise for Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and his team of...