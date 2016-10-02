Sunday 2nd October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
T&T-born, UK-based poet Vahni Capildeo said she was stunned at the announcement that she had won the £15,000 2016 Forward Prize for Best Collection for her book Measures of Expatriation.
T&T Soca Warriors coach Stephen Hart named a strong 21-member team squad led by captain Kenwyne Jones for the upcoming Scotiabank Third Round Caribbean Football Union Cup Group Four qualifiers...
Government’s allocation of just over $325 million to sports came as a surprise to many, yet appreciated generally by the National Governing Bodies (NGBs) yesterday.
Hunger striker Dr Wayne Kublalsingh, who stopped the construction of smelter plants in south Trinidad and a highway through the Oropouche lagoon, is now kicking up a fuss over the Government’s...
T&T national Septimus Neverson was yesterday extradited to Canada to face 54 charges including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.
Rajesh Latchoo got off to a winning start as Morvant Caledonia United’s head coach after he guided the “Eastern Stallions” to a 3-1 win at Point Fortin Civic on the opening night of the 2016/17...
President Anthony Carmona was moved to tears on Thursday night, when a 34th birthday celebration and book launch for author and historian Angelo Bissessarsingh turned out to be a kind of final...
It must be admitted up front that constructing a budget with a $20 billion fall in revenue must have been a most challenging exercise for Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and his team of...
Led by Rhonda John-Davis, the Courts All Sectors Netball League’s (ASNL) All Star team, returned on Monday after a successful tour of Grenada, winning initially an exhibition match against the...
