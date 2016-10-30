Sunday 30th October, 2016

The Cazabon firestorm The controversy that erupted last week over the 2017 portrayal by Brian MacFarlane of his Carnival band Cazabon: The Art of Living was most instructive.

Critical condition Kevin Baldeosingh

A calypso journey on Nelson Island Those of us who attended in the Vintage Calypso experience on Nelson Island last weekend got a reintroduction to parts of our cultural selves, elements which we have secluded ourselves from over...

Sammy in thrust to develop WI players from homeland LONDON—Celebrated former West Indies captain Darren Sammy says he wants to be part of a development thrust that sees more international cricketers emerging from his homeland St...

No sense of political or party identity Mickela Panday

Victorian-themed Wedding The Victorian era marks the period when Queen Victoria ruled Britain, from 1837-1901.

Govt spends US$.5m for flu shots Government has spent approximately US$500,000 to acquire 100,000 doses of the influenza vaccine as they have...

PNM party campaigner favoured contractor The State company responsible for construction and upkeep of the nation’s school is once again in the spotlight of corruption—this time under the ruling People’s National Movement administration...

Battling cancer, local actress Fighting to be Fit Actress Susan Hannays-Abraham’s event on November 5 to raise funds to offset the cost of her cancer treatment has been a long time in planning.