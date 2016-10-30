Sunday 30th October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The controversy that erupted last week over the 2017 portrayal by Brian MacFarlane of his Carnival band Cazabon: The Art of Living was most instructive.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Those of us who attended in the Vintage Calypso experience on Nelson Island last weekend got a reintroduction to parts of our cultural selves, elements which we have secluded ourselves from over...
LONDON—Celebrated former West Indies captain Darren Sammy says he wants to be part of a development thrust that sees more international cricketers emerging from his homeland St...
Mickela Panday
The Victorian era marks the period when Queen Victoria ruled Britain, from 1837-1901.
Government has spent approximately US$500,000 to acquire 100,000 doses of the influenza vaccine as they have...
The State company responsible for construction and upkeep of the nation’s school is once again in the spotlight of corruption—this time under the ruling People’s National Movement administration...
Actress Susan Hannays-Abraham’s event on November 5 to raise funds to offset the cost of her cancer treatment has been a long time in planning.
An alcohol-fuelled dispute reportedly over politics turned deadly yesterday morning when a man was attacked and stabbed twice with a garden fork allegedly by his best friend in Preysal Village,...
