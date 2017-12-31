Sunday 31st December, 2017

Action from January NOMINATIONS FOR PRESIDENT BY JAN 8

Williams ‘one bad over’ at fault: Brathwaite NELSON, NEW ZEALAND— Little mention was made of West Indies’ fragile batting as the Caribbean side sought reasons to explain their 47- run defeat to New Zealand in Friday’s opening Twenty20...

Diallo set to take on T&T Marathon, 5k races Sidy Diallo, a 61-year-old a French diplomat who has run marathons on seven continents, barefooted—48 in 2013 alone—is expected to be on the starting line when the 36th edition of the 26.2 miles T...

Business Personality of the Year: Wilfred Espinet His name popped up at the start of the year for his involvement and role in the acquisition of TCL—the company that he still chairs—by Mexican cement behemoth Cemex.

Rising rivers, threaten low lying areas Residents in East, Central and South Trinidad fear that they may be forced to ring in the New Year in flooded homes as persistent inclement weather experienced over the past few days is forecast...

Diego man charged with murder of transgender A 31-year-old Diego Martin man has appeared in court charged with murdering transgender activist Keon Alister Patterson earlier this month.

Vacationing on a budget Define your prioritie If you’re not willing to accept anything but a top-shelf experience, you’re probably going to have to save up before you splurge.

New clues in Anita’s case Police investigators said yesterday two Spanish-speaking tenants of missing widow Anita Mohammed may hold vital clues into her disappearance.

$50,000 cash stolen Police are searching for the culprit who stole $50,000 in cash and $10,000 worth of jewelry from a Ste Madeleine businesswoman.