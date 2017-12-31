Sunday 31st December, 2017

NOMINATIONS FOR PRESIDENT BY JAN 8
NELSON, NEW ZEALAND— Little mention was made of West Indies’ fragile batting as the Caribbean side sought reasons to explain their 47- run defeat to New Zealand in Friday’s opening Twenty20...
Sidy Diallo, a 61-year-old a French diplomat who has run marathons on seven continents, barefooted—48 in 2013 alone—is expected to be on the starting line when the 36th edition of the 26.2 miles T...
His name popped up at the start of the year for his involvement and role in the acquisition of TCL—the company that he still chairs—by Mexican cement behemoth Cemex.
Residents in East, Central and South Trinidad fear that they may be forced to ring in the New Year in flooded homes as persistent inclement weather experienced over the past few days is forecast...
A 31-year-old Diego Martin man has appeared in court charged with murdering transgender activist Keon Alister Patterson earlier this month.
Define your prioritie
If you’re not willing to accept anything but a top-shelf experience, you’re probably going to have to save up before you splurge.
Police investigators said yesterday two Spanish-speaking tenants of missing widow Anita Mohammed may hold vital clues into her disappearance.
Police are searching for the culprit who stole $50,000 in cash and $10,000 worth of jewelry from a Ste Madeleine businesswoman.
With the announcement that the Electoral College is going to meet on January 19 instant to elect a new President came a media story that suggested three possible names—one from the PNM and two...
