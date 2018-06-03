Sunday 3rd June, 2018

Guillen: People making mischief at QPCC Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) board member Jeffrey Guillen says that people are making mischief at Queen’s Park Cricket Club and this is not good for the century-old club.

Raising funds for dance Tonight and tomorrow, the Carib Dance Theatre Company will be having a fund-raising concert, entitled Carib Dance: Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of The Little Carib Theatre.

TTPS condemns vigilante justice The T&T Police Service (TTPS) yesterday condemned the excessive use of force by citizens against a suspected paedophile in Oropune Gardens on Wednesday.

No apology on SDMS stand Last Wednesday, all celebrations (observed during the month of May) climaxed as our country celebrated Indian Arrival Day.

Aboud: I’m sorry, hurt over holiday comment Businessman Gerald Aboud has issued a formal apology over comments he made on his Facebook page referring to this week’s back-to-back holidays— Indian Arrival Day and Corpus Christi.

Indo Comedy Festival tonight When East Indians arrived in T&T as indentured labourers they brought with them many of their customs, foods, fashion and cultural expressions, which have through the years become integral...

Badoolal, Chenge win Metronomes 5K race Shirvan Baboolal was challenged throughout the entire course of the first Metronomes Sports and Cultural Club 5K Road race but he had enough in him to cross the finish line first at the Govindra...

No Opposition For the second time this year and for the seventh time overall in Commonwealth Caribbean national electoral history, one party won all of the seats in the May 24 Barbados general election.

Jaded by everyday sexism Bowspring Yoga class at Akasha studios in Maraval.