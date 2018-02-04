Sunday 4th February, 2018

Henderson aims for closed Marathon course A number of participants of the T&T International Marathon (TTIM) on January 21 found much to complain about following the 36th edition of the race.

Solomon seeks preparation funding T&T quartermiler Jarrin Solomon remains frustrated into the new track and field season as his preparations continue to be hampered by the lack of funding with two major Championships...

Inspirational schoolboy A San Juan schoolboy became a social media sensation yesterday after advising other young people to choose making "honest money" instead of selling drugs and breaking into people's homes to make a...

T&T to benefit from FIFA 2.0 strategy T&T is one of various Caribbean countries that stand to benefit from the FIFA Technical Experts Workshop which took place in Doha, Qatar over the past few days, bringing together 75 FIFA...

Get screened for cervical cancer (Pap smear) There are many cancers affecting women in T&T.

RIC pushes closer to WASA, T&TEC rate hikes The Regulated Industries Commission will be consulting with members of the public in late April or early May on a proposed rate increase for the T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and by...

FFOS take Sinanan to task "Disgraceful, mischievous and prejudicial".

Steelpan in Motion After growing up in San Fernando, playing with Fonclaire and touring Europe with Skiffle, Wade Austin has become a highly regarded pan player and teacher in London.

Daniella creates the Carnival look Virtuoso make-up artist Daniella Thompson is looking forward to creating unique and beautiful make-up looks when she returns to T&T for Carnival 2018.