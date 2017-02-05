Sunday 5th February, 2017

‘PUSHBACK’ ON AG’S ANTI-TERRORISM LAW Opposition MP Ganga Singh said it with certain glee, speaking in Parliament yesterday. “It’s in your DNA!” he told PNM MPs.

Don’t go there “Clear my name...” That’s the appeal to the police and Government from Islamic studies scholar Tariq Mohammed who was detained in Saudi Arabia for 16 months since August 2015.

Dillon rules out SoE National Security Minister Edmund Dillon admits he was “not comfortable with the results so far with regard to the murder rate,” and he wants police officers to “get out of the police station,”...

Wanted man killed by police Police shot and killed a wanted man in Santa Cruz yesterday. The dead man, Joel Charles, 32, was a suspect in the murder of Ian “Bat” Munroe who was shot dead on January 3, police said.

‘Vile beast killed Nadia’ As calls for justice were being echoed during the funeral service of 25-year-old Nadia Simms, the man detained for the crime led police back to the crime scene.

T&T’s Lewis is CANOC chairman Brian Lewis has been unanimously elected as chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) in Barranquilla in Colombia yesterday.

Draconian “NO WAY — NO HOW.” That’s how some Muslims groups’ reacted to Government’s proposed tough anti-terrorism legislation revealed by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi on Thursday.

Teen, pensioner killed in West A 67-year-old man was one of two murders reported in west Trinidad on Friday night.