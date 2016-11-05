Sunday 6th November, 2016

Three dead in D’Abadie bloodbath A father and son are among three people who were shot dead in a bloodbath in D’Abadie yesterday afternoon.

Hart axes Molino Orlando City midfielder Kevin Molino was the major omission when Soca Warriors coach Stephen Hart announced a 23-man T&T senior football squad for this country’s opening two matches in the six...

Brathwaite in top 20 after third Test heroics DUBAI—Opener Kraigg Brathwaite’s monumental performance in the third Test against Pakistan has seen him vault into the top 20 of the International Cricket Council Test player...

Hunt for suspect in Picadilly Street murder Police have blocked off parts of Picadilly Street, Port-of-Spain as they investigate the murder of a woman, who was killed in her car while headed to church this morning.

The party that wins Tunapuna wins local elections Whoever wins the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) wins the Local Government elections, according to the results of the last three local polls.

Granny could lose both hands Although Sally-Ann Cuffie risked her life to save her six-month-old granddaughter Christa, she may never be able to cradle the baby again.

Cash for gas: a few questions There are few things Trinis love more than a good rant.

Port to probe blocking of vessel The Port Authority has requested a report from the T&T Inter Island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) on why the British naval vessel, the RFA Wave Knight, was allowed to drop anchor in the...