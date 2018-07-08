Sunday 8th July, 2018

‘Ready to be part of healthy disruptions’ Patricia Ghany, who has just been installed as the 15th President of the American Chamber of Commerce of T&T (AmCham TT), says she is humbled by the faith the board has placed in her to lead...

Deyalsingh ready to help cancer patient Amidst criticisms from a cancer patient about his alleged lack of compassion, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the State is ready to assist any cancer patient who requires care at the...

State to compensate man again for false charge Almost six months after he was awarded $425,000 in compensation for being framed by police on 11 criminal offences including rape, a labourer from Claxton Bay is set to receive another windfall...

Boothman breaks away in Newtown Veteran guitarist and singer Michael Boothman will launch his new album— Break Away—tomorrow evening at Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown, at a concert titled The Man and His Music—...

Govt’s credibility on line if Phillip gets job A political analyst believes that Government’s credibility is on the line and will be hard pressed to accept the nomination of Harold Phillip as Commissioner of Police, arising out of a system...

Abdullah on ‘warpath’ after name called To say Islamic front Leader Umar Abdullah is displeased with the Government naming him among reasons for enactment of the Anti-terrorism Bill is putting it mildly.

Arts in Action offers two vacation camps Theatre group Arts in Action’s (AiA) 2018 vacation programme features two camps for participants from ages five to 18 and 18 years and over.

Power of your social mission Professor Muhammad Yunus, known for establishment of the Grameen Bank, propagated the “profit for purpose” definition where he sees social enterprises operating to earn profits, but to redeploy...

Marlene back in hospital Minister of Public Administration Marlene McDonald has been hospitalised once again.