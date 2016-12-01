Thursday 01st December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Like Basdeo Panday before him, Keith Rowley seems to be having some difficulty moving out of aggressive Opposition mode and into prime ministerial decorum.
The Hindu concept of time can be considered in various ways and in different perspectives.
VIENNA—Up to this week, chances that OPEC countries would agree to their first cut in output in eight years were looking good. Now, not so much.
A number of West Indies T20 stars visited Fort Lauderdale, Miami, USA, on the weekend but all ended up on the losing side, as the USAll Stars took the 2016 USOpen T20 Cricket title with a narrow...
It's said that in Cuba, people sing while talking, dance while walking and woo with the lyrics of a song.
Richard Thompson was in his comfort zone on Saturday, talking about what he knows best, track and field, to an all too enthusiastic group of young athletes at the Atlantic’s Track and Field Clinic...
RALPH BANWARIE
Recently re-elected National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) president Ephraim Serrette left for Monaco, France yesterday for the special IAAF congress set for Saturday.
You ever read a newspaper article headlined National Record Broken in such and such a sport and when you read further the competitor in question actually came last in the race?
Players and officials from one of Brazil’s leading football clubs were among the 75 people that died on Monday night after their chartered plane crashed in Colombia while on their way to the Copa...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online