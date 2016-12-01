Thursday 01st December, 2016

Dr Rowley needs to temper his temper Like Basdeo Panday before him, Keith Rowley seems to be having some difficulty moving out of aggressive Opposition mode and into prime ministerial decorum.

How time is framed in Hinduism The Hindu concept of time can be considered in various ways and in different perspectives.

Uncertainty over OPEC oil deal VIENNA—Up to this week, chances that OPEC countries would agree to their first cut in output in eight years were looking good. Now, not so much.

USA All Stars bag UST20 title A number of West Indies T20 stars visited Fort Lauderdale, Miami, USA, on the weekend but all ended up on the losing side, as the USAll Stars took the 2016 USOpen T20 Cricket title with a narrow...

T&T cultural workers comment on Fidel Castro's arts legacy in Cuba It's said that in Cuba, people sing while talking, dance while walking and woo with the lyrics of a song.

Coach Thompson schools ‘em Richard Thompson was in his comfort zone on Saturday, talking about what he knows best, track and field, to an all too enthusiastic group of young athletes at the Atlantic’s Track and Field Clinic...

DISASTER ZONE RALPH BANWARIE

Serrette off to IAAF congress Recently re-elected National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) president Ephraim Serrette left for Monaco, France yesterday for the special IAAF congress set for Saturday.

Snatching victory from the guts of defeat You ever read a newspaper article headlined National Record Broken in such and such a sport and when you read further the competitor in question actually came last in the race?