Thursday 02nd March, 2017

Full Extreme beats competitors by hundreds with Road March win Ultimate Reject's "Full Extreme" is the 2017 Road March. The song, led by Edghill "MX Prime" Thomas, was played 556 times.

Bring Asami’s killer to justice One year after former Japanese pannist Asami Nagakiya was murdered in Port-of-Spain, Japanese DJ Selector Hemo is calling on the police here to ensure her killer is brought to justice.

The Girl in the Cupboard Author Cheryl Ann Gajadhar is unlikely to win any literary awards for her first self-published work, but The Girl in the Cupboard has a straight-up, engaging honesty about it that promises to win...

Carnival veteran Dick ‘D Juiceman’ Lochan dies Toronto-based cultural ambassador Dick Lochan sadly passed away on January 12 after suffering the effects of a brief illness.

Airport Jamming Still Some years ago, while exiting Guyana after attending a workshop on the Caricom Single Market addressed by the then President of Guyana and senior officials of the Caricom Secretariat (where I was...

Chaguanas reviving traditional mas Traditional mas will stay on the Chaguanas Borough Corporation’s calendar of events, deputy chairman of the Chaguanas Carnival Committee, Orlando Nagessar, has promised.

CONCACAF launches new office in Kingston KINGSTON, Jamaica—CONCACAF has opened an office in the country’s capital, Kingston, in a move the confederation says will help enhance governance for all their members.