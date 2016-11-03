Thursday 03rd November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
November, the cue for heightened anticipation of the imminent Christmas season, gets a creative boost this year with the NGC Bocas Lit Fest‘s full slate of free November events.
Public servants and employees of state enterprises will receive offers of zero,zero, zero for the 2017 to 2020 negotiation period.
Trinidadian Danielle Boodoo-Fortuné has been announced as the winner of the 2016 Wasafiri New Writing Prize for Poetry, the only Caribbean writer in the line-up for the coveted award.
Imagine a mother’s dismay at being told by a teacher that she should have planted peas instead of having her child.
Police are investigating the shooting death of a security guard in Maturita, Arima this morning.
Initial reports indicate that the killers came to rob a delivery truck of cigarettes.
Japan is leading the way in recycling its home as well as its industrial wastes.
Tonya Nero of Athletics Central and T&T Road Runners Club’s Kelvin Johnson were among the winners at the first leg of the National Association of Athletic Administration of T&T (NAAATT)...
Things can become very messy if the Government does not utilise the tripartite approach to a proposed wage restraint plan for public servants for the negotiation period 2017 to 2020, leading...
Review by Kevin Baldeosingh
Who except a misogynist would criticise laws against sexual harassment and, if they did, wouldn’t all their arguments be absurd?
A homeless man has lost in his novel legal bid to block the Port-of-Spain City Corporation from locking him and other homeless people out of Tamarind Square at nights.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online