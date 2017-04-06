Thursday 06th April, 2017

Dillon: Special ACP for Central Management of the Police’s Central Division is being strengthened via creation of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) who will ensure the area receives “more focused attention” says...

I’m standing by the grace of God Energy Minister Franklin Khan returned to the Senate yesterday saying he was standing by the grace of God.

Missing man feared murdered Officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Homicide Bureau in South have detained a 24-year-old suspect for questioning following the mysterious disappearance of a 52-year-old man of Reform...

1,793 deportees back from US Over the last 10 years, some 1,793 Trinidad and Tobago nationals were deported from the United States back to T&T, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon confirmed yesterday.

Relatives held A major question surrounds what happened in a car minutes before Melissa Mohammed-Ramkissoon, 33, of Cedar Hill, Claxton Bay, was shot in the head and driven to the Chaguanas Police Station by a...

PAEC hears forensic audit taking place at EMBD: Contracts started at millions but jump to billions In light of billions being unaccounted for and no internal auditor for the periods 2013 to 2015, a forensic audit is taking place in some units of the Estate Management and Business Development...

Ministry weighs solutions Thirty five schools nationwide where students have been exhibiting violent or indisciplined behaviour have been “hot-listed” for action by the Education Ministry.

Punters can see the ‘Light!’ Zamalight is worth chancing each-way in division two of an ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over a mile of Kempton polytrack tonight; each-way ‘thieves’ will be out in force because Bowerman has a solid look...