Thursday 06th June, 2017

Four charged with separate murders Four men appeared in court yesterday charged with four separate murders which occurred as far back as November, last year.

Cops kill man in knife attack A San Juan man was killed by police on Tuesday night after he attacked his 90-year-old grandmother with a knife at their Don Miguel Road home.

Calypso Spikers set for World Grand Prix debut Buoyed by their highest ever finish at a Women’s Pan American Cup, ninth at the just concluded 16th edition in Lima, Peru to qualify for next year’s FIVB World Grand Prix as well, this country’s...

Hero guard: ‘I tried to save them all’ Kyle Thomas, who is just 19 years old and only on the job as a security guard for two months with Amalgamated Security Services, is now being hailed a hero as he risked his own life to try and...

Destra fan awarded $$ for fast wine Soca artist Destra Garcia has been ordered to pay a little over $50,000 in compensation to a fan who suffered a ruptured bladder during an impromptu onstage performance in Belize in 2015.

Drugs, guns seized in Tobago bust A Venezuelan national and a Malabar man are scheduled to appear before a magistrate today on drug and arms charges after they were arrested at Mt St George, Tobago yesterday.

UTT hold on Samantha Wallace and Kalifa McCollin were finally rewarded for their efficient shooting as their University of T&T (UTT) team picked up a point in its final preliminary round match of the...

Admits he got HDC contract under PNM Sea Lots community leader Cedric “Burkie” Burke yesterday admitted his company - Burke and Company Ltd - has obtained a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) contract at Woodstar Avenue, Bon Air...