Thursday 06th October, 2016

Division head on crime spike in Central: Gangsters now getting bail Six weeks after the expiration of the Bail (Amendment) Bill and Anti-Gang legislation, head of the Central Division Senior Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith says criminals who were once behind bars are...

Reeh napped, again! Regicide hasn’t raced for 139 days but is nigh on a time-handicap cert for an aged Maiden Stakes over eleven furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight, if there is just one trainer worth following...

Orisa festival starts this weekend The annual Orisha Ocean Festival—Ase Odun Olokun—will be held over three days, from this Friday to Sunday.

Boy writes PM over detention of dad in Venezuela: Please, help free my father A handwritten letter penned by 11-year-old Zakariya Pitilal, of Cocorite, addressed to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley begged him as head of the nation to have his father returned to him, his...

Manager Garner refutes DJ Bravo’s claims ​ABU DHABI—Manager of the West Indies team on tour of the United Arab Emirates, Joel Garner, has strongly rejected as “misleading” claims of disorganisation in the regional side from veteran all-...

Hart banks on potent line up T&T’s Soca Warriors will be looking to secure their first win and set themselves up for a smooth passage into the Caribbean Cup Finals and the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup when they face the...

Cop charges, puts mom in labour off PBR: Husband to contest ticket A week after a very pregnant Arlene Laban-Ammon and her husband were stopped, ticketed and ordered off the Priority Bus Route while she was in labour, she is now calling on the authorities for...