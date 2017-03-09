Thursday 09th March, 2017

The economy, justice and the plant-like substance Disclosure. During my last trip to Jamaica I had raw oysters at Port Royal served with a sauce that included a marijuana twig soaked in a concoction of honey, Scotch Bonnet peppers and spices.

EXCEL ON THE WINGS OF EQUALITY United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a clarion call and a tacit demand to the world in his 2017 International Women’s Day message when he stated, “Let us all pledge to do...

Lawrence to hockey players: Be history makers Dennis Lawrence, the new T&T football coach, has challenged young hockey players to go out and be history makers, as he and the Soca Warriors did back in Bahrain 2005 when they qualified for...

Diamond Vale sparkle at Kelvin Nancoo West Games The students of Diamond Vale Government Primary School yesterday showed their new Principal David Weekes and the first Principal of the institution Yvonne Pinder, that the legacy of excellence in...

MHTL has no gas contracts for four methanol plants President of National Gas Company (NGC) T&T Ltd, Mark Loquan, assured yesterday that negotiations between Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd (MHTL) and NGC are being conducted in “good faith and...

Reunion honours Company of Players In 1960, local drama created history when two of the major amateur theatrical companies at the time—The Company of Four and The Whitehall Players—came together to form the Company of Players.

Lawrence stars for St Leo’s golf team T&T Ysabelle “Izzy” Lawrence starred for Saint Leo University women’s golf team to help them finish second overall in the Armstrong State University Pirate Women’s Invitational which wrapped...

All not right in our households As the world celebrates International Women’s Day today, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is calling on citizens to make a stronger effort to protect children and women from domestic violence.